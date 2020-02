Studie - Kraftwerke in EU produzierten 2019 deutlich weniger CO2

A view of the Czech nuclear power station Temelin near the South Bohemian city of Tyn nad Vltavou April 12, 2014. The Czech Republic wants to continue expanding nuclear energy capacity despite cancelling a tender to build two new units and believes the European Union should be more supportive of atomic power, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said April 14, 2014. Majority state-owned CEZ cancelled a tender last week to build two new 1,200 MW units at the Temelin nuclear power station. The move followed a sharp fall in European power prices, and the government's denial of price guarantees had made the $10-15 billion project uneconomical. In an interview, Mladek suggested that the best hope for the future expansion of nuclear power would be a shift in EU policy away from priority support for renewable energy towards more backing for the nuclear option. To match story CZECH-NUCLEAR/ Picture taken April 12, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny (CZECH REPUBLIC - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS ENERGY ENVIRONMENT)