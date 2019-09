Knorr-Bremse verkauft Sparte mit Verlust an Finanzinvestor

A worker climbs onto a crude oil train to set the hand brake at the Eighty-Eight Oil LLC's transloading facility in Ft. Laramie, Wyoming July 15, 2014. Leaders of the U.S. energy and rail sectors have agreed to toughen tanker cars for future oil train cargo and to a schedule to retire older model cars that regulators have deemed unsafe, said two industry sources familiar with the plan. The agreement, if endorsed by regulators and other industry stakeholders, would clear one obstacle to a comprehensive deal on oil train safety. REUTERS/Rick Wilking (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS ENERGY TRANSPORT)