Jamaika-Sondierer beißen sich fest - Entscheidungen vertagt

(R-L) Leader of Free Democratic Party (FDP) Christian Lindner, Alexander Dobrindt of Christian Social Union (CSU), Katrin Goering-Eckardt of the Green Party and Armin Laschet of CDU are seen on a balcony of German Parliamentary Society offices before the exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government held by CDU/CSU in Berlin, Germany, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch