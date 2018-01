Forderung aus SPD nach höherer Sprit-Steuer vor Sondierungsgesprächen

A fuel price at a Star gas station is reflected in a puddle in the village of Klein-Auheim, Hanau, Germany, February 1, 2016. Unleaded petrol is priced at 1.229 euros ($1.34) a litre. A dramatic drop in oil prices, driven down by a glut in supply, is translating into a mixed bag for motorists. All countries have access to the same oil prices on international markets, but retail prices vary wildly, largely because of taxes and subsidies. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach SEARCH "THE WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES