Union und SPD wollen Diesel-Nachrüstungen durchsetzen

A 2.0 litre TDI diesel engine cover in a Skodo Yeti vehicle is seen at a car dealer in Bonn, Germany October 1, 2015. Volkswagen said on Tuesday it will repair up to 11 million vehicles and overhaul its namesake brand following the scandal over its rigging of emissions tests. The German carmaker said previously about 11 million vehicles were fitted with software capable of cheating emissions tests, including 5 million at its VW brand, 2.1 million at luxury brand Audi, 1.2 million at Skoda and 1.8 million light commercial vehicles. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay