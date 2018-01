Union und SPD wollen Rekord-Investitionen für Verkehr fortführen

A worker removes concrete parts of the A3 motorway between Deggendorf and Passau near the south eastern Bavarian town of Hengersberg June 21, 2013. Due to extremely hot weather conditions and temperature difference between air and ground several German motorways had surface material breaking up which caused several crashes and the death of a motorcyclist on the motorway A93 near Regensburg. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY - Tags: TRANSPORT DISASTER)