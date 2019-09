Forscher sehen Wirtschaft an der Schwelle zur Rezession

Ships are pictured in the shipyard at Bremerhaven September 8, 2013. With well-paid jobs making cars for Audi in nearby Ingolstadt and light-bulbs for Osram, Eichstaett, whose unemployment rate of 1.3 percent is the lowest in all of Germany, is the envy of less fortunate regions. Yet even in places like Bremerhaven, 500 km (340 miles) to the northwest, where the demise of the shipbuilding and fishing industries has spawned unemployment of 15 percent, the highest rate in the country, the mood isn't entirely bleak. These two centres, at opposite ends of the economic spectrum, offer clues to the national mood ahead of a federal vote on September 22 that is being closely watched across Europe. Picture taken September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)