Regierung sieht Zollstreit als Damoklesschwert über Wirtschaft

The flag on the U.S. embassy is pictured next to the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin October 28, 2013. A German newspaper said on Sunday that U.S. President Barack Obama knew his intelligence service was eavesdropping on Angela Merkel as long ago as 2010, contradicting reports that he had told the German leader he did not know REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS CITYSCAPE)