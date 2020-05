CDU-Chefin betont zum 8. Mai Bereitschaft zur Kooperation mit Russland

Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack planes release smoke in the colours of the Russian flag above St.Basil's Cathedral during a rehearsal for the flypast, which marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia May 4, 2020. The traditional large-scale Victory Day military parade across Red Square was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19). REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov