EU verbietet Anwendung bienenschädlicher Insektizide im Freien

A honeybee gathers nectar from a flower at a farm in the western Austrian village of Seefeld May 14, 2013. The European Union's food safety regulator has added a BASF insecticide to the list of crop chemicals it suspects of playing a role in declining bee populations. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) said in a statement May 27, 2013, that BASF's fipronil poses an "acute risk to honeybees when used as a seed treatment for maize", citing dust drift in particular. The EU last month moved to ban three of the world's most widely used pesticides for two years because of fears that they are linked to a plunge in the population of bees critical to the production of crops. Picture taken May 14. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler (AUSTRIA - Tags: ANIMALS AGRICULTURE)