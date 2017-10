Lufthansa hätte Interesse an "neuer" Alitalia

An Alitalia jet makes a landing approach at Fiumicino airport in Rome November 18, 2008. Labour strife has repeatedly scuppered Alitalia's efforts to restructure but, for once, wildcat strikes aimed at thwarting the Italian airline's takeover seem unable to put the brakes on a deal. While hundreds of flight cancellations dominate headlines as protests enter their second week, the CAI consortium of Italian businessmen is quietly but swiftly nearing the finish line in its bid to buy and relaunch the bankrupt flag carrier. REUTERS/Chris Helgren (ITALY)