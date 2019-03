Lufthansa-Cargo - Boom bei Luftfracht ist vorbei

A McDonnell-Douglas MD-11 jet of Lufthansa Cargo AG is welcomed by firefighting vehicles as it taxies on the tarmac shortly after landing at Yemelyanovo International Airport on its way to Frankfurt from Beijing and Seoul, outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk August 15, 2015. Lufthansa Cargo AG uses the Krasnoyarsk airport as its transit airport for fuelling and maintenance on its long-distance flights to and out of Europe. Crew members of the plane took part in a show and celebrations for the Day of Air Fleet of Russia in front of numerous spectators. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin