Tarifstreit zwischen UFO und Lufthansa in der Schwebe

Badges with text 'UFO Strike!' and whistles are seen during a strike of cabin crew union UFO in Frankfurt airport, Germany, November 6, 2015. German airline Lufthansa cancelled hundreds of flights on Friday after cabin crew union UFO announced a walkout on flights from Frankfurt and Duesseldorf from 1300 GMT that could start the longest ever strike action at the carrier. On the first day of a planned week of strike action over failed pension talks, flight attendants are being called to strike at Frankfurt, Lufthansa's biggest hub, and Duesseldorf until 2200 GMT, affecting around 37,500 passengers. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski