Keine Hoffnung auf Erholung bei deutschen Maschinenbauern

Unfinished aluminium bodies of medium format twin-lens Rolleiflex (TLR) cameras are pictured at a factory in Braunschweig (Brunswick) near the Lower Saxony capital of Hanover April 13, 2015. The remnants of the once proud German camera equipment factory Rollei, founded in 1920 by the merchant Paul Franke and by the ingenious constructing engineer Reinhold Heidecke, will see a liquidation auction on April 21 in Braunschweig. The cameras have been produced under the name DHW Fototechnik by three former employees after Franke & Heidecke declared itself insolvent in 2009. Next Tuesday will mark the final end of a legend since the manually focused, mechanic and reliable 6x6 TLR Rolleiflex was first introduced in 1929. Some of the world's most decisive historical moments were captured over decades with the iconic twin-lens Rolleiflex. Picture taken April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay