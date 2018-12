Münchener Rück übernimmt neuen BayWa-Solarpark in Spanien

Company logo of German Reinsurer Munich Re is pictured prior the company's annual news conference in Munich March 11, 2015. German reinsurer Munich Re will buy back up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of its own shares by late April 2016, bolstering efforts to return capital to shareholders that it cannot put to work in an insurance market where prices are under pressure. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS)