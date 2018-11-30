Luftwaffe - Verteilerbox-Ausfall Grund für Panne von Merkels Regierungs-Airbus

A fire engine is pictured through a window of the Airbus A340 government aircraft carrying Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German delegation to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires which was forced to land shortly after taking off in Berlin at the Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany, November 29, 2018. The captain told passengers aboard the plane he decided to switch aircraft at the Cologne-Bonn airport in northwestern Germany after the "malfunction of several electronic systems", but said there had been no security risk. REUTERS/Andreas Rinke