November 30, 2018 / 9:45 AM / Aktualisiert vor 5 hours ago
Luftwaffe - Verteilerbox-Ausfall Grund für Panne von Merkels Regierungs-Airbus
A fire engine is pictured through a window of the Airbus A340 government aircraft carrying Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German delegation to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires which was forced to land shortly after taking off in Berlin at the Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany, November 29, 2018. The captain told passengers aboard the plane he decided to switch aircraft at the Cologne-Bonn airport in northwestern Germany after the "malfunction of several electronic systems", but said there had been no security risk. REUTERS/Andreas Rinke
Berlin (Reuters) - Der Ausfall einer elektronischen Verteilerbox hat nach Angaben der Luftwaffe die Panne des Regierungs-Airbus auf dem Weg zum G20-Gipfel in Argentinien ausgelöst.
“Die Verteilerbox war die Ursache”, sagte ein Sprecher der Luftwaffe am Freitag. An der Box hingen mehrere Systeme, darunter die Funkanlage und die Anlage, über die Sprit abgelassen werden könne.