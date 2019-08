Verfassungsrichter weisen Beschwerde gegen Mietpreisbremse ab

A general view shows the old city skyline at Unter den Linden street with the construction site of the Berliner Schloss (Berlin City Palace) - Humboldtforum (C) in Berlin, August 28, 2014. The Humboldt Forum, a site of world culture, is to occupy the site of the demolished East German house of parliament and the Palace of the Republic, a huge Socialist steel-and-glass building that East German authorities built to replace the war-damaged original Stadtschloss. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: CITYSCAPE BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION SOCIETY TRAVEL)