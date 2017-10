HINTERGRUND-Kompromiss von CDU und CSU - Kommt jetzt die Obergrenze?

Migrants stay in a queue after arriving at the Austrian-German border in Wegscheid near Passau, Germany, October 27, 2015. The premier of the state of Bavaria Premier Horst Seehofer criticised Austria on Tuesday for failing to coordinate the flow of migrants into southern Germany even as he renewed a challenge to Chancellor Angela Merkel over her management of the refugee crisis. Germany is taking in more migrants than any other EU state. It expects 800,000 to 1 million people, many from war zones in the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan, to arrive this year. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle