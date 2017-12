DIHK - Betriebsnachfolge wird für immer mehr Inhaber zum Problem

A worker checks a machine at the "Buettenpapierfabrik Gmund", a papermill in Gmund, southern Germany near the lake Tegernsee is pictured February 12, 2015. The family enterprise is the manufacturer of a precious paper, called "Treasury", which is used for the envelopes of the famous Academy Awards being presented on February 22, 2015 in Los Angeles. Picture taken February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GERMANY - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT) - GM1EB2K1IL101