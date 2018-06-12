June 12, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Aktualisiert vor an hour ago
Nahles - Schulgeld für Pflegeausbildung entfällt ab 2020
Reuters-Redaktion
Gelesen in 1 Minuten
Berlin (Reuters) - Union und SPD wollen das Schulgeld in der Pflegeausbildung ab dem Jahr 2020 abschaffen.
“Wir haben einen Durchbruch bei der Pflegeausbildung”, sagte SPD-Fraktionschefin Andrea Nahles am Dienstag in Berlin. Es werde ab 2020 eine neue Form der Pflegeausbildung geben. Das Schulgeld werde bundesweit komplett abgeschafft. Eine entsprechende Verordnung werde in dieser Woche im Kabinett behandelt. “Das wird sicher den Beruf Pflegerin/Pflege deutlich beliebter machen.” In der Alten- und Krankenpflege ist der Mangel an Fachkräften besonders ausgeprägt. Nach Zahlen der Bundesregierung sind 25.000 Fachkraft- und rund 10.000 Hilfskräftestellen nicht besetzt.