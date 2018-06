Streik bei Prevent-Tochter NHG beeinträchtigt Auto-Produktion

Logo of the Prevent factory is seen on factory building in Gorazde March 4, 2014. The people of this river town pride themselves on their resilience, forged during Bosnia's 1992-95 war. Gorazde survived while other Muslim Bosniak enclaves in the country's east, Srebrenica most notoriously, fell to Bosnian Serb forces. The exodus came later though, during peacetime, when Gorazde was forgotten, a border town of bombed and idled factories where jobs were few and far between. Two decades on from the end of the war, Gorazde is once again showing the way, as a magnet for job-seekers lured by a local industrial boom in a country otherwise plagued by unemployment, corruption and political inertia. While more than a quarter of Bosnia's workforce is jobless, in Gorazde the number of people in work has almost doubled over the past five years. Its factories count among their clients some of the giants of the world's auto industry. Picture taken March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO SOCIETY)