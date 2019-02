Exodus im ProSiebenSat.1-Vorstand - Chef baut um

Satellite dishes of the German television stations Kabel 1, SAT 1 and Pro Sieben are pictured on the roof of the company's office in Berlin. Satellite dishes of the German television stations Kabel 1, SAT 1 and Pro Sieben of the German media group Kirch are pictured on the roof of the company's Berlin office April 19, 2005. German publisher Axel Springer, which has long hoped to expand into TV, is taking preliminary steps to buy control of broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media, sources close to the process said April 19, 2005. Springer wants to top up its 12 percent stake and bring together Germany's best-selling newspaper and largest TV group, buying out some of the investors who snapped up ProSieben two years ago, the sources said. MDIAT REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann