Puma-Chef sieht bei Prognose für 2019 Luft nach oben

Bjoern Gulden, CEO of German sports goods firm Puma, attends the company's annual news conference in Herzogenaurach February 20, 2014. Puma hopes a raft of high-profile signings will stop sales falling this year after it reported revenue tumbled a worse-than-expected 13.2 percent in the last three months of 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER BUSINESS HEADSHOT)