Deutschland bereitet sich auf Weltraum-Bergbau vor

A photo taken by NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik from the International Space Station on August 3, 2017. From his vantage point in low Earth orbit Bresnik pointed his camera toward the rising Moon. Looking forward to the August 21 total solar eclipse, Bresnik wrote, "Gorgeous moon rise! Such great detail when seen from space. Next full moon marks #Eclipse2017. We’ll be watching from @Space_Station." NASA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY