RTL Group verliert überraschend ihren Chef

A satellite dish of RTL Television is seen on the roof of the former RTL headquarters in Cologne November 12, 2012. Media conglomerate Bertelsmann and its RTL Group warned the economic crisis in Europe would weigh on earnings this year as companies spend less on advertising. RTL Group, majority owned by Bertelsmann, earlier said it still expected its 2012 operating profit to drop, citing an "increasingly tough economic environment". And while the euro zone crisis has started to hit the German economy, RTL said its TV advertising sales slightly increased in Europe's biggest economy. Picture taken November 12. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS MEDIA)