Charite - Russischer Regierungskritiker wurde wohl vergiftet

Anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov who lost his sight, hearing and ability to walk in a suspected poisoning last week arrives on a special medical transport plane at Schoenefeld airport in Berlin, Germany September 15, 2018. Picture taken September 15, 2018. Cinemaforpeace/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.