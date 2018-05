Autozulieferer Schaeffler streicht 950 Stellen

The sign of German car parts supplier Schaeffler Technologies (FAG) is pictured at their plant in the western city of Wuppertal April 15, 2013. German union IG Metall said on Sunday that car parts supplier Schaeffler plans to weed out as many as half of 1,500 jobs at a facility in western Germany. Schaeffler, a family-owned company, informed staff representatives and the IG Metall about the planned layoffs at its Wuppertal-based site last Friday, the union said in a statement. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT CIVIL UNREST TRANSPORT)