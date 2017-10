Schuldenstand des Staates sinkt unter Zwei-Billionen-Marke

The so-called Schuldenuhr (debt clock) which displays the new indebtedness per second in Germany, is pictured above an entrance to a building in Berlin June 8, 2010. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the government aims to consolidate the federal budget by just over 80 billion euros ($95 billion) over the next four years. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS)