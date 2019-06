Vattenfall dreht bei Offshore-Windenergie auf

An advertisement of the Swedish state-owned utility company Vattenfall with a figure of a worker on a long ladder climbing to a Vattenfall logo, is pictured in Berlin February 23, 2009. Vattenfall AB is close to a deal to acquire nearly half of Dutch utility Nuon NV’s power production and distribution arm, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. The paper said Vattenfall will pay approximately 3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion) for the purchase. Words on advertisement read ' For Berlin's energy we give all'. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele (GERMANY)