Entlassungen bei Siemens möglich - erstmals seit 2008

A worker removes lettering spelling Siemens from an information board at a Siemens AG office building in Berlin September 30, 2013. Siemens, Europe's biggest engineering firm, is to shed 15,000 jobs over the next year, a third of them in Germany, as part of a six billion euro ($8.1 billion) cost cutting programme, a spokesman said on Sunday. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS EMPLOYMENT)