Sky Deutschland sendet 25 WM-Spiele in höchster Auflösung

Sky Deutschland headquarters, one of the largest pay-TV operators in Germany and Austria is pictured in Unterfoehring near Munich August 4, 2013. German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland gained more subscribers than expected during the second quarter, helped by German soccer triumphs. Sky Deutschland added 47,900 customers to 3.45 million during the quarter, beating even the most optimistic expectation of 44,000 in a Reuters poll. The company, which is majority owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 60 percent to 36.8 million euros ($48.7 million). Picture taken August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT BUSINESS MEDIA LOGO)