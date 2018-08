Hessens Wirtschaftsminister - beim Netzausbau muss Tempo gemacht werden

Hesse's Green party leader Tarek Al-Wazir makes a speech during the inauguration of the ECB's new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. Thousands of anti-capitalist protesters clashed with riot police near the new headquarters of the ECB in Frankfurt on Wednesday, hours before the ceremonial opening of the 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4-billion) 185-meter high skyscraper building. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS)