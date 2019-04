Kräftiger Umsatzsprung bei Symrise - Aktie auf Jahreshoch

CEO of Germany Symrise AG, Heinz-Jurgen Bertram, poses in front of new Center of Excellence in Granja Viana, 40 km (25 miles) south of Sao Paulo August 2, 2012. Symrise has invested approximately 12 million euros ($14.7 million) in their new facility in Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker (BRAZIL - Tags: BUSINESS FOOD)