Syrien-Reise von AfD-Politikern stößt auf breite Kritik

Syria's Minister of National Reconciliation Affairs Ali Haidar meets with Christian Blex, a regional AfD lawmaker, in Syria March 6, 2018. Picture taken March 6, 2018. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE