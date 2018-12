Ex-Bosch-Managerin Merz soll Thyssen-AR leiten

General view of headquarters of Germany's top steelmaker ThyssenKrupp in Essen November 18, 2013. ThyssenKrupp late November 19, 2013, said it was pushing back the publication of its annual financial results to December 2 from November 21, as talks to sell a steel plant in the United States entered the home stretch. ThyssenKrupp is in exclusive talks to sell its U.S. steel processing plant to a consortium of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, three people familiar with the matter said. Photo taken on November 18. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS ENERGY BUSINESS LOGO TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)