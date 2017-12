IG Metall stellt Thyssen im Streit um Stahlfusion Ultimatum

General view of the headquarters of Germany's industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG, with the company's new logo, before the annual news conference in Essen, Germany, November 19, 2015. Germany's Thyssenkrupp gave a cautious outlook for the year ahead and raised its dividend by less than expected, sending its shares down in pre-market trading on Thursday. The steel-to-elevators group said it was worried about cheap imports, especially from China, depressing steel prices. It said it expected operating profit in the current quarter to be lower than a year ago for that reason. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender