Laschet will CDU-Team auf Bundesebene zusammenstellen

Armin Laschet, state premier of Germany's most populous federal state of North-Rhine Westphalia gives a statement to the media in Aachen, Germany, February 10, 2020, after Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party CDU, said she won't run for chancellor. Laschet, the chairman of North-Rhine Westphalia's CDU is one of those spoken of as an alternative for the position. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay REFILE - CORRECTING DECADE