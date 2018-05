Erdogan kann Böhmermann-Satire vor Gericht nicht ganz verbieten lassen

Jan Boehmermann, host of the late-night "Neo Magazin Royale" on the public ZDF channel is pictured during a TV show of Markus Lanz in Hamburg, Germany, August 21, 2012. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has filed a complaint against a comedian who recited a satirical and sexually crude poem about him on German television, complicating Berlin's attempts to get Turkey's help in dealing with Europe's migrant crisis. Picture taken August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen