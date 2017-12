Verhafteter Manager - Fühle mich von Volkswagen missbraucht

The logo of a Volkswagen Beetle car is seen at the so called "Sunshinetour 2016" in Travemuende at the Baltic Sea, August 20, 2016. Volkswagen unveiled plans to cut 23,000 jobs in Germany to help achieve 3.7 billion euros ($3.92 billion) in annual savings by 2020 to turn around its core brand and help fund a shift to electric and self-driving cars following its emissions scandal. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo