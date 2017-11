Verfassungsgericht stärkt Informationsrecht des Bundestags

Andreas Vosskuhle (C) President of Germany's Constitutional Court (Bundesverfassungsgericht ) arrives to pronounce the verdict on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) with his colleagues of the second senate, at the constitutional court in Karlsruhe, March 18, 2014. Germany's Constitutional Court confirmed on Tuesday the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund, upholding a preliminary ruling from the height of the debt crisis in 2012 that gave an initial green light to the ESM. The court in Karlsruhe reiterated that the 700 billion euro ($975 billion) fund did not violate the rights of the Bundestag to decide on budgetary matters as long as the lower house of parliament had sufficient oversight powers over the ESM. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)