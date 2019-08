SUV halten VW in der Spur - Auslieferungen sinken leicht

Employee Ueli Portmann checks the control unit of a Volkswagen ODIS offboard diagnostic information system mounted on the steering wheel of a diesel powered Volkswagen Amarok 2.0 BiTDI SUV car at a garage of Swiss car importer AMAG in Duebendorf, Switzerland February 12, 2016. AMAG showed during a media event the installation of new software at a client's car which was affected by Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann