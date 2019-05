VW-Betriebsrat erwartet Einigung über Sparprogramm im Mai

Bernd Osterloh, head of Volkwagen's works council, leaves after addressing a news conference at the company's headquarters in Wolfburg, Germany October 6, 2015. Osterloh said on Tuesday the diesel emissions scandal that has hammered the company's stock and reputation, would impact earnings at the core autos division as well as bonus payments to workers. But he played down the impact on jobs, saying there were no immediate plans to cut staff and stressing that workers would not "foot the bill for the wrongdoings of a group of managers". VW employs roughly 60,000 people at its main factory. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY