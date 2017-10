In Union entbrennt nach Wahl Richtungsstreit

Posters of Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and of CDU election campaign slogans are seen at the CDU party headquarters, a day after the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany September 25, 2017. Posters read: 'For a strong economy and job security', 'For security and order', 'For more respect of families' and 'For a Germany that we like to live in'. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach