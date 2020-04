Erstmal kein Börsengang von Wintershall Dea wegen Corona-Krise

A general view shows the artificial Mittelplate drilling and production island for oil in the Wattenmeer tidelands off the coast of the German state of Schleswig-Holstein north-west of Cuxhaven July 12, 2007. Germany's only offshore oil drilling and production island run by Mittelplate consortium of RWE Dea AG and Wintershall AG companies produced some 14 millions tons of oil since production started in October 1987. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY)