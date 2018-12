Israelische Firma kauft Berliner Onlinespiele-Anbieter Wooga

People work in the office of online games creator Wooga in Berlin January 1, 2013. Europe must urgently tackle youth unemployment, the French, German and Italian governments said May 28, 2013, urging action to rescue an entire generation who fear they will not find jobs. Some 7.5 million Europeans aged 15-24 are neither in employment nor in education or training, according to EU data. Youth unemployment in the EU stood at 23.6 percent in January, more than twice as high as the adult rate. Picture taken January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)