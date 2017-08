Jobbörse Xing wächst trotz Linkedin-Konkurrenz

A web-user views the global networking site called Xing in Stockholm, November 20, 2008. The economic crisis slamming firms across the globe has sparked a spike in usage of professional networks -- Xing and LinkedIn are key sites -- as people hedge against losing work and laid-off employees seek jobs. Hamburg-based Xing has seen a jump in registrations and connections to record levels, and believes the current financial crisis could open opportunities to grow via acquisitions. Picture taken November 20, 2008. To match feature FINANCIAL/UNEMPLOYMENT-NETWORKING

Bob Strong/Files (SWEDEN)