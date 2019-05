Hannover Rück zeichnet im sturmgeplagten Japan mehr Geschäft

Japanese Self-Defence Force's 1st Infantry Regiment soldiers is seen on a boat while conducting a search and rescue operation at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by Typhoon Etau at Araigi town in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 12, 2015. Search teams using boats and helicopters resumed looking on Saturday for at least 16 people still missing after torrential rain and flooding across Japan this week, while thousands waited to return to their homes as waters slowly receded. REUTERS/Issei Kato