EU gedenkt der Toten vom Platz des Himmlischen Friedens

FILE PHOTO 5JUN89 - A Peking citizen stands passively in front of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal Peace in this June 5, 1989, file photo taken during the crushing of the Tiananmen Square uprising. The tanks did not slow down, but they did turn around him before taking up positions in another part of the city. Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, whose economic pragmatism transformed China but whose political authoritarianism led to the Tiananmen Square massacre, died February 19 at the age of 93. DENG