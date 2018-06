EU-Kommission will Forschungsausgaben um ein Viertel steigern

A researcher uses a microscope after a laser bio- 3D printing of human cells in the laboratory Biotis at INSERM (the National Institute for Health and Medical Research) in Pessac near Bordeaux October 29, 2014. Produce human tissue will become possible thanks to a team of Bordeaux researchers developing a new technique for bio- 3D printing with laser precision. Human tissues 3D printing will have future applications in cosmetics, pharmacology and surgery soon, especially in the field of skin transplant. Picture taken October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY)