EU-Kommission droht bei Zank-Pipeline Nord Stream 2 Rückschlag

Gazprom chief Alexei Miller (L) poses with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (C) and Isabelle Kocher, Chief Executive Officer of French gas and power group Engie, pose in Paris, France, April 24, 2017, after western partners of gas giant Gazprom agreed on Monday on financing the 9.5-billion euro ($10.32 billion) Nord Stream 2 pipeline. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann